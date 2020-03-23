Three people shot in early morning drive-by
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people were shot in an early morning drive-by on the city’s North side.
Officers were called to the 6700 block of Hickory Springs just before 1 A.M. Monday.
They arrived to find a car with shot out windows and several bullet holes but nobody was in the car.
Turns out, the car was a rental and officers were able to make contact with 18 year old Nevin Morales.
He told police that he was driving the car when another vehicle pulled up beside him and opened fire.
Morales , who had a flesh wound on his right arm told police three other people were in the car with him but they had all scattered when the shots were fired.
Two of the three passengers had been hit but their injuries were minor. The fourth person in the car was not hurt. The victims are all between the ages of 18 and 21.
None of them are cooperating with the investigation only telling officers that the shooter was in a black car.