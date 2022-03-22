Three robbed outside Pleasanton McDonald’s, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after robbing three people in a Pleasanton McDonald’s.
Pleasanton police said a man had gotten out of a white pickup truck and walked up to three people who were in their own car in the parking lot at around midnight Tuesday morning. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the three people, and demanded their money and items.
Detectives were able to get enough evidence to determine the robber was 19-year-old Jordan Caballero. Officers found him just over 12 hours later on Sanchez Street.
Caballero was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct. More charges could be pending.