Three San Antonio Gold’s Gym locations closing permanently
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — People who work out at three San Antonio Gold’s Gym locations will have to “get swole” somewhere else.
Gold’s says their locations in Hill Country Village, on Prue Road and Evans Road are shutting down permanently.
The company is feeling the impact of coronavirus and it’s forcing them to close down 30 locations nationwide.
Members at the effected locations can expect an email from Gold’s explaining what the closures mean for their pre-paid dues.