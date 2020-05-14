Three San Antonio homes damaged by early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three East Side homes were damaged in a huge fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called out to the 1900 block of Nolan Street at around 5:30 A.M.
When they arrived, one of the homes was fully engulfed in flames. Then the fire spread to two other homes.
Six people and two dogs were able to get out of the first home. One person in the second home was injured and brought to a nearby hospital.
Crews haven’t been able to pinpoint a cause.