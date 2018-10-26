Three shot, one killed in Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person was killed in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

San Antonio police chief William McManus says a gray pickup truck pulled up to a house in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise just at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Two people, a white male and a white female, got out and knocked on the door. They were let inside the house by the person answering the door.

Once they got inside, the shooting started.

One person was killed, two others were wounded.

McManus said the two wounded were alert and talking.

The truck was seen leaving the area to the north.

McManus said this was not a random shooting and was likely drug related.

Police are still investigating and looking for the shooter or shooters.