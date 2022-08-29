Three special school board meetings Monday in Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous topics will be discussed and some questions answered Monday night during three special school board meetings in Uvalde.

The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and Uvalde CISD officials say this will run about 30 minutes. The focus will be the proposed tax rate and budget and board members will hear from people in the community, each getting one minute to speak.

A town hall meeting will follow that will give residents the chance to learn more about changes for the upcoming school year.

The final meeting will involve board members considering the approval of budgets and tax rates.

KENS 5 reports Uvalde CISD will host family nights and meet-the-teacher sessions as the district prepares to start school September 6.