Three students arrested for posting online threat against San Antonio Middle School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They made online threats about bringing weapons to school, now a trio of Scobee Middle School students are getting a first hand lesson in how the law works.

It all started when someone posted on Instagram that they were going to bring a weapon to school.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Jorge Cruz wrote that the school went into secure mode. SWISD Police worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the San Antonio Police Department to track down where the threat came from.

They located three students who were responsible for the Instagram post. The threat was determined to be fake, but all three students will be placed under arrest.

Principal Cruz stated that individuals caught making threats, whether they are fake or not, will face “disciplinary action, expulsion, restitution and potential penal code consequences”.