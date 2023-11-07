Three suspects now facing murder charges after body found on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two more suspects are now under arrest, both facing murder charges after the body of Desiree Fisher, 24, was found in a field in early August.

KSAT-12 reports Zephaniah Cleaver, 17, and Demarcus Whitley, 18, now join Calaseo Brown, 20, as prime suspects in Fisher’s shooting death. Brown was arrested in early October, but Cleaver and Whitley were picked up in Harris County on Halloween, and both have since been booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Police say Fisher was found dead in the 5400 block of Southcross Ranch Road on the afternoon of August 4. Investigators say shell casings were found near her body, but no identification was possible early on.

One witness was able to tell police about two cars near the crime scene after dark.

As the investigation continued, surveillance video and social media activity convinced police the three suspects were involved in Fisher’s murder, and GPS data also suggested some of the suspects were in a car confirmed to be at the crime scene when detectives believe Fisher was killed.

One person reportedly told police Brown was heard threatening to kill Fisher, and police say the victim was seen with Brown in her red Mercedes-Benz before she was shot and killed.

Investigators say Brown told police Whitley was in the car as it headed to the crime scene, and he also claims Whitley shot Fisher in the head. Police say Brown was not sure if Cleaver was in the second car at the scene because he was too high to recall. Nonetheless, police think Cleaver was involved in putting the plan together that left Fisher dead in the grass.

It is unknown if any other suspects are on police radar, and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.