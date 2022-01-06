      Weather Alert

Three teens in custody, two more on the run after ramming San Antonio Police vehicle

Don Morgan
Jan 6, 2022 @ 7:05am
FILE: A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three teenagers in custody and two are on the run after they intentionally plowed into a San Antonio Police vehicle.

According to KSAT-12 it happened at around 4 A.M. Thursday when the officer tried to stop a pickup for a traffic violation.

The driver sped up and tried to get away but they turned down Darby Boulevard, which happens to be a dead end street.

The driver then put the truck in reverse and slammed into the patrol vehicle. Then all five people in the truck bailed out.

Officers were able to find three of them, all females, hiding under a nearby house.

The three girls and the police officer were not hurt in the crash. Police are still looking for the two males who ran away.

