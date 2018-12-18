Three wanted in Bexar Co. Dollar General robbery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are wanted for a Bexar County robbery that happened at a Dollar General Store last week.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two Hispanic men and a Hispanic woman walked into the Dollar General on Old Pearsall Road near Loop 1604 at around 9:50 p.m. on December 10th.

Investigators say the trio was shopping for cell phone related items and eventually purchased a beer.

After paying for the beer, the older man pulled out a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier’s face and demanded the money from the register.

The thieves were able to make off with $483 in cash.

The suspects are believed to be in their 30s.

If you have information that can help the investigation, you are encouraged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.