Three women hurt in two separate crashes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Emergency crews were busy with a couple of serious crashes overnight.
The first happened at around 1 A’M. Monday on Southeast Military Drive, close to South W.W. White Road.
The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times. She got out of the overturned car but a passenger was trapped inside until firefighters got her out. They were both brought to the hospital. The driver is in stable condition while her passenger is listed in serious condition.
While crews were on the scene of that crash, they got a call for another.
The second crash was on the Highway 151 access road. The female driver was traveling on Loop 410 when she lost control and rolled the car. Firefighters had to cut the woman out of the car. She was brought to University Hospital with injuries severe enough to be considered life threatening. No names and ages have been released.
Investigators are still looking into the causes of both crashes.