Three young men accused of recklessly shooting guns in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three New Braunfels men are facing reckless discharge charges for a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

New Braunfels police say they got a call at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rueckle Road and Morningside Drive about a report of gunshots.

Police set up a perimeter in the area — which included the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road — to look for the scofflaws responsible for the gunshots.

Police, with the help of a Texas DPS helicopter, found three men — ages 18, 19 and 21 — in a brush line and were all arrested without issue.

Police say they found the guns they were using and say the initial investigation suggests the men were not shooting to hurt anyone, but rather recklessly shooting their weapons.

They are all now facing criminal charges. The area has since been cleared.