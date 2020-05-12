Thunderbirds announce flight path for Wednesday’s America Strong flyover in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Air Force Thunderbirds have announced the flight path for their America Strong flyover Wednesday afternoon over San Antonio. It’s in honor of healthcare workers, first responders and all those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
The flight is scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm in the Helotes area, loop around IH 10 in the Northwest side, head South to Loop 410 and highway 151, out to Loop 1604 , then towards Highway 90 outside Loop 410 back to the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland area, around 1:30 before heading to the downtown area and over Fort Sam Houston.
The Thunderbirds will then head Southwest along Ih 35 then fly Southeast to Floresville, before heading back to downtown San Antonio and heading north along 281 to Loop 1604, then east toward Universal City and Joint Base San Antonio and back to IH 35 toward New Braunfels around 1:55 pm on the way to Austin for another flyover at 2:40 pm.
The Thunderbirds originally were scheduled to be in San Antonio and Austin Tuesday, but the flyovers were postponed to Wednesday because of inclement weather.
Here’s the complete San Antonio Flight Plan.