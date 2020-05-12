      Weather Alert

Thunderbirds announce flight path for Wednesday’s America Strong flyover in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 12, 2020 @ 2:06pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Air Force  Thunderbirds have announced the flight path for their America Strong flyover Wednesday afternoon over San Antonio. It’s in honor of healthcare workers, first responders and all those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The flight is scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm in the Helotes area, loop  around IH 10 in the Northwest side, head South to Loop 410  and highway  151, out to Loop 1604 , then towards  Highway 90 outside Loop 410 back to the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland area, around 1:30 before heading to the downtown area and over Fort Sam Houston.

The Thunderbirds will then head Southwest along Ih 35 then fly Southeast to Floresville, before heading back to downtown San Antonio and  heading north along 281 to Loop 1604, then east toward Universal City and Joint Base San Antonio and back to IH 35 toward New Braunfels around 1:55 pm on the way to Austin for another flyover at 2:40 pm.

The Thunderbirds originally were scheduled to be in San Antonio and Austin Tuesday, but the flyovers were postponed to Wednesday because of inclement weather.

 

Here’s the complete San Antonio Flight Plan.

