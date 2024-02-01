Thunderstorms expected for San Antonio late Friday, early Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A good-looking weekend lies ahead, but you might have to figure out a way to stay dry before it gets going.

The National Weather Service says there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 7 p.m. on Friday for San Antonio, New Braunfels and part of the Hill Country. The chance of thunderstorms goes up to about 80% after midnight through 4 a.m. on Saturday.

A level 2 of 5 risk for heavy thunderstorms exists for the areas above, in addition to areas as far west as Uvalde, Eagle Pass and Del Rio. The risk of severe weather is 1 of 5 for all other parts of South Central Texas, including most of the I-35 Corridor.

In areas where heavy rainfall was experienced in January, minor flooding could result. Weather forecasters are also not ruling out the possibility of a weak tornado in the areas at risk.

KTSA News will keep you updated on changing weather conditions.

You can check anticipated rainfall totals below.