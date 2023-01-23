KTSA KTSA Logo

Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday

By Christian Blood
January 23, 2023 2:25PM CST
National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.

“We always encourage people, if you see water across the road you never know how deep it’s going to be, so it’s best just to not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. It’s just not worth the risk,” said Brandon Gale with the National Weather Service.

Heavier rain could fall east of I-35, and areas north of I-20 can expect snow in northern parts of Texas.

Gale tells KTSA the San Antonio area can expect an inch of rain, or more with heavier thunderstorms and possible tornadoes along the coastal plains.

We will update the weather outlook as needed.

 

