Thunderstorms likely, tornado possible through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible for all of South Central Texas through late Sunday morning.

Areas affected are likely to include San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor.

Weather forecasters remain concerned about large hail and damaging winds. The chance for a tornado is certainly there, although not expected in the coming severe weather.

Most of south central Texas is in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather.