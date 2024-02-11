KTSA KTSA Logo

Thunderstorms likely, tornado possible through Sunday

By Christian Blood
February 10, 2024 7:27PM CST
Share
Thunderstorms likely, tornado possible through Sunday
Extreme weather, a multi vortex tornado touches down in the same field as the photographer. Very dramatic weather photograph taken near Patricia in TX, USA.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible for all of South Central Texas through late Sunday morning.

Areas affected are likely to include San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor.

Weather forecasters remain concerned about large hail and damaging winds. The chance for a tornado is certainly there, although not expected in the coming severe weather.

Most of south central Texas is in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather.

More about:
damaging winds
large hail
South-Central Texas

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
2

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
3

NWS: Windy conditions expected through weekend
4

SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting
5

Thunderstorms likely, tornado possible through Sunday