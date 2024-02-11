Thunderstorms likely, tornado possible through Sunday
February 10, 2024 7:27PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible for all of South Central Texas through late Sunday morning.
Areas affected are likely to include San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor.
Weather forecasters remain concerned about large hail and damaging winds. The chance for a tornado is certainly there, although not expected in the coming severe weather.
Most of south central Texas is in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather.
