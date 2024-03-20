KTSA KTSA Logo

Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, New Braunfels on Thursday

By Christian Blood
March 20, 2024 1:41PM CDT
National Weather Service (March 20, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Temperatures are expected to start warming up, but this will also bring a chance of thunderstorms to parts of South Central Texas through Thursday.

Isolated thunderstorms could be strong, with large hail being main threat late Wednesday night into Thursday. Parts of the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor are also at risk.

The National Weather Service is placing the San Antonio area at a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

