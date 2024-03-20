Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Thursday

Lightning storm with several bolts striking over a city in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Temperatures are expected to start warming up, but this will also bring a chance of thunderstorms to parts of South Central Texas through Thursday.

Isolated thunderstorms could be strong, with large hail being main threat late Wednesday night into Thursday. Parts of the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor are also at risk.

The National Weather Service is placing the San Antonio area at a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather through Thursday.