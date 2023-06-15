National Weather Service: Heat Advisory continues through Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Summertime heat continues to dominate most of South-Central Texas, with a chance of thunderstorms now predicted by the National Weather Service at times on Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect through Friday evening for San Antonio and portions of the I-35 Corridor, Coastal Plains, and Rio Grande Plains.

Additional Heat Advisories are anticipated through Sunday, but an Excessive Heat Warning could go into effect on Friday and Saturday. Over the next several days, the heat index could rise to anywhere from 100 to 115 depending on where you are.

Heat-related illness will be a possibility for those not taking proper safety precautions through this weekend. Weather forecasters are urging you to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in shaded and/or air-conditioned environments, and wear light-colored & loose-fitting clothing if planning to be outdoors.

It is also paramount that drivers check their backseat to ensure that no children or pets are left in a parked car outside. In some cases, a car exposed to direct sunlight with the windows rolled up could see a temperature spike of 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes.

In addition to the heat, isolated strong to severe storms are possible over portions of Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor today. The best chances are over Llano and Burnet Counties this afternoon, where a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been introduced. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.