Thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Hill Country and I-35 Corridor starting Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for scattered thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night, and you are advised to stay weather aware over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The areas of lowest risk include San Antonio and much of the Hill Country, although it is too early to tell just how likely or how severe the coming storms will be.

The greatest risk for severe weather, including short-lived tornadoes, will be near and east of the I-35 and I-37 corridors. Much of the Coastal Plains also fall in the area most likely to see severe weather.

As of now, the most likely window for severe thunderstorms will be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

KTSA News will keep you current with the changing weather conditions.