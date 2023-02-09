Thursday is opening day for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Jayesee Treibens and her pig/Feb. 6, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Let’s Rodeo San Antonio!

It’s that time of year and the city’s East side will be buzzing as the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo starts Thursday.

There’s a full line up of fun events on the schedule. Everything from a Livestock Food Challenge, agriculture education demonstrations, pig races and wine tasting.

Headlining the day’s entertainment, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen.

The Texas native takes the revolving stage inside the AT&T Center at 7 P.M.

The full schedule of events can be found here:

https://www.sarodeo.com/events