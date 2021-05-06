Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in San Antonio’s June 5th runoff
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five San Antonio City Council seats are still undecided following last weekend’s election and if you plan on casting a ballot in the June 5th runoff, today is the last day to register to vote.
The Bexar County Voter Registration Office says the deadline to register is at 5 P.M.
If you’ve already filled out your application but haven’t mailed it in yet, it will be accepted as long as it’s postmarked with today’s date.
The 5 Council races to be decided in the June 5th runoff:
District 1 with incumbent Roberto Trevino facing off against Mario Bravo
District 2 has incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan going against Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
The District 3 race is Phyllis Viagran running against Tomas Uresti
District 5 is Teri Castillo against Rudy Lopez
District 9 is incumbent John Courage running against Patrick Von Dohlen
Early voting for the runoff is May 24 though June 1.