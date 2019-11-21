Thursday is the “Great American Smokeout”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, packs of menthol cigarettes sits on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. The U.S.Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Menthol cigarettes make up 35 percent of U.S. cigarette sales. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The annual intervention held by the American Cancer Society to help people quit smoking is today.
It’s the “Great American Smokeout”.
The theme is “Day One”. That means you don’t have to quit today, just start a plan to quit.
Ask anybody who has kicked the habit. Quitting…. is a process.
Even after decades of warnings on the dangers of smoking, it’s still a common habit.
More than 34-million people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes and nearly half of those who do light up suffer from some kind of smoking related disease.
Smoking takes the lives of around 480-thousand people a year, which means it is responsible for about one in every five deaths.
If you are a smoker and you want to quit, follow this link for some helpful tips.