Tiger rescued by Bexar County deputies gets new home

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 23, 2021 @ 8:39pm
Tiger rescued by Bexar County sheriff's deputies/BCSO Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was freezing when Bexar County sheriff’s deputies found a tiger in a cage outside a Southwest Bexar County home earlier this month.  The frigid temperatures inspired Sheriff Javier Salazar to name the tiger “Elsa,” the main character in the movie,”Frozen.”

“She’s beautiful,” Salazar said as he watched the caged tiger being loaded into a truck Tuesday.

Since Elsa was rescued Feb. 13,  she’s been cared for by Southern Wildlife Rehab, but now, she’s settling into her new digs at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

“She’s hopefully on her way to a fairy tale ending,” said                 Salazar.

Here’s hoping Elsa will live happily ever after.

Tiger rescued by Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies/Photo-BCSO
