Tiger Woods “in surgery” after rollover crash in California
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
(LOS ANGELES) — Golfing great Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover car crash in Southern California Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.
In a statement to Golf Digest, Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said the legend, “suffered multiple leg injuries” in a “single car accident.” Steinberg added, “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
The crash took place at about 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff’s office said.
Woods, the driver and only occupant, was extricated with the “jaws of life” and taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Former NBA champ Dwyane Wade posted photos to Instagram Tuesday of him on a golf course with Woods on Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
By Andrea Tuccillo
