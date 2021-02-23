      Weather Alert

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Associated Press
Feb 23, 2021 @ 1:50pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.

