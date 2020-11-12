Tim Duncan won’t be back as assistant San Antonio Spurs coach
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan confers with San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb . 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs legend Tim Duncan won’t be returning as full-time assistant coach for the San Antonio NBA franchise, according to the New York Times.
The 44-year-old member of the Basketball Hall of Fame retired in 2016. He joined the Spurs staff as assistant coach last season, but he didn’t go with the team to the bubble in Orlando. Duncan stayed behind to help LaMarcus Aldridge rehabilitate after his shoulder surgery.
Duncan took over a game as head coach against Charlotte after Gregg Popovich was ejected.
No word on why the five-time NBA Champion is leaving as assistant coach.