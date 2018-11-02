Tim Tebow talks about making a decision and standing by that decision By Dennis Foley | Nov 2, 2018 @ 2:21 PM Former football player Tim Tebow tells ESPN’s First Take University of Maryland’s firing of former head coach DJ Durkin is the latest case of people wanting to be liked instead of being respected. ESPNTim TebowUniversity of Maryland SHARE RELATED CONTENT Red Sox unsure on White House visit if invited by Trump Biles, not at exquisite best, wins 4th all-around at worlds Column: Legalized sports betting is one bet paying off Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game The Latest: Thrown beer slightly damages World Series trophy World Series 4th-least-watched, averaging 14.1M viewers