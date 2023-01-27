News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homeowner Talk Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Jack Riccardi
4:00pm - 7:00pm
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homeowner Talk Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
Jack Riccardi
Time for “Dad Joke Friday”
By
Jack Riccardi
Recent articles by Jack Riccardi
Video: “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had An Abortion”
Yes, I DID Get A Flu Shot…and the flu
The Prez, the Speaker, the speech, the plane, and you and me
Leading Off 2019 With Some Tips On Good Reading
Is There an Inferiority Complex in American Catholicism?
View More
January 27, 2023 3:46PM CST
Share
More about:
550 KTSA
Dad Joke Friday
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Popular Posts
1
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
2
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
3
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
4
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
5
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
San Antonio News
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
San Antonio News
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room