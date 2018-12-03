Time to go bowlin’: No. 13 Washington State and No. 24 Iowa State to play in 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl
By Dennis Foley
Dec 3, 2018 @ 10:13 AM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The match-up is set for the 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 13 Washington State and No. 24 Iowa State.

“We’re excited to welcome these two programs to the Valero Alamo Bowl,” Bowl President/CEO Derrick Fox said. “The opportunity to show off San Antonio for the first time to Iowa State and bring Washington State back to our game after 24 years is a privilege. Both teams have won seven of their last eight games and we’re excited to host these schools and their excited fan bases.”

Washington State has had its best season since 2003, racking up a 10-2 record this year.  It is the school’s first trip back to San Antonio in 24 years.

Iowa State will be making its first ever appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl after an 8-4 season to this point.

Washington State will play as the home team.

The Valero Alamo Bowl will kick off on Friday, December 28 at 8 p.m. CST. Tickets are available at www.alamobowl.com or the Alamodome Box Office.

