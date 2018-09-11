Times’ publisher defends op-ed in meeting of US news leaders

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: People walk past the New York Times building on July 27, 2017 in New York City. The New York Times Company shares have surged to a nine-year high after posting strong earnings on Thursday. Partly due to new digital subscriptions following the election of Donald Trump as president, the company reported a profit of $27.7 million in the second quarter, up from $9.1 million in the same period last year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The publisher of The New York Times says an anonymous opinion piece criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership “added to the public understanding of this administration and the actions and beliefs of the people within it.”

Publisher A.G. Sulzberger on Tuesday defended running the op-ed to a meeting of U.S. news leaders in Austin, Texas. The Times said the column was written by a senior administration official who claimed to belong to a group working to thwart Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Sulzberger wouldn’t reveal any details about the author. Trump has called for the newspaper to turn over the name and says the U.S. Justice Department should investigate.

Sulzberger says the newspaper didn’t think there was a way to get the information out there without “some guarantee of anonymity.” He said Trump’s reaction underscores why the newspaper thought that was important.