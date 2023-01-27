Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made.

Last year, Multnomah county and Portland spent more than a quarter of a BILLION dollars on the problem with no sign it changed a thing.

In the past decade, the governments have spent close to 2 billion…again without any sign of success.

So what kind of new innovation does Governor Kotek propose: you guessed it!

Spend more money…doing the same thing and expecting different results.

Kotek plans to spend 54 million to provide housing for 12-hundred people for one year. That’s almost 4 thousand bucks per month, per person.

I’m guessing most of you don’t pay that much in rent or mortgage…because you can’t afford it.

Tina can…because she’s spending out of YOUR wallet.

In the meantime, all the government giveaways, legalized hard drugs and easy on crime policies are drawing even more freeloaders to the northwest.

So the Homeless Industrial Industry has big growth potential.