Tina Turner, “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” dies at 83

By CBS News
May 24, 2023 2:07PM CDT
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – MAY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was converted into black and white.) Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project ‘Beyond – Three Voices For Peace’ on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Tina Turner has died at 83 years old, according to her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty. 

The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer’s death was confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday afternoon.

A photo was shared on Turner’s Instagram announcing her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

