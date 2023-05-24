Tina Turner, “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” dies at 83

The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer’s death was confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday afternoon.

A photo was shared on Turner’s Instagram announcing her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.