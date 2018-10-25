Tip Top Cafe’ holds fundraiser for 100 Club of San Antonio

The 100 Club of San Antonio is an agency that provides support for the families of fallen first responders and throughout the year, various business will hold fundraisers to support the cause.

One that has been going on for a few years now is at the landmark Tip Top Cafe’ on Frederickburgh Road.

The Tip Top’s Jim Scott talked to us about how they plan to raise finds for the 100 Club.

“Starting Friday and running through Veteran’s Day, we are holding our Texas Chicken Fried Steak Celebration. We take 10 percent of the proceeds from our chicken friend steak sales and donate them to the 100 Club.”

Scott says this is the third year for the fund raiser which has raised thousands of dollars for the 100 Club.

“We don’t pay our cops a whole lot , so the traditional thing is that people will chip in to help out and that’s what the 100 club does.”

You can learn more about the 100 Club’s mission at this link.