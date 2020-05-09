Tired of California coronavirus restrictions, Musk says Tesla is moving to “Texas/Nevada”
Photo: Tesla
(Texas News Radio) — Tired of political red tape and coronavirus health orders in California’s Bay Area, Telsa CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday he is moving the company “to Texas/Nevada immediately.”
Musk has complained on Twitter about restrictions and public policy over the coronavirus he has said are unnecessary.
The Los Angeles Times reported the latest tweet came after Alameda County directly ordered the company to not reopen its manufacturing plant in Fremont until county public health officials permitted.
The current stay-at-home order there is in effect though May 31, but Musk had told his staff to prepare to reopen the factory Friday afternoon.
Saturday morning, Musk wrote on Twitter that Tesla will be suing Alameda County immediately.
“The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk wrote.
“Frankly, this is the final straw,” the Tesla CEO continued in a second tweet. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen [sic] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”
Musk, in other tweets replying to other Twitter users, commented that his company knows how to reopen safely based on how it reopened its Shanghai plant. He also replied to another Twitter user that shareholders could file a class-action lawsuit against the county.
Other car manufacturers are reopening their plants across the country. In San Antonio, Toyota said it intends to reopen its plant Monday.
Musk said Tesla is the largest manufacturer in California and its second-largest exporter.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the news?
It’s not clear where in Texas and/or Nevada Tesla would move its headquarters or other operations. SpaceX, another company Musk owners, operates a facility in the Rio Grande Valley near Brownsville and the Gulf of Mexico.
Toyota recently moved its headquarters from Southern California to Plano.