Reports: Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant dead in California helicopter crash
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TMZ is reporting former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire on Sunday in Southern California. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas.
Officials didn’t immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. TMZ reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people on the helicopter when it went down. The entertainment news site said five people were dead.
KABC-TV is also confirming the news.
His wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board.
Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.
Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Additional reporting from the Associated Press.