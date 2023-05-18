To My Daughter, About to Graduate High School
May 18, 2023 3:17PM CDT
For the entire existence of this drawing, it has hung over my workdesk. The art, and artist, put me in mind of this song:
“All my life was a paperOnce plain, pure and white Till you moved with your pen, changin’ moods now and then Till the balance was right Then you added some music Every note was in place And anybody could see all the changes in me by the look on my face
And you decorated my lifeCreated a world Where dreams are a part And you decorated my life By paintin’ your love all over my heart You decorated my life
Like a rhyme with no reasonIn an unfinished song There was no harmony, life meant nothin’ to me until you came along And you brought out the colors What a gentle surprise Now I’m able to see all the things life can be, shinin’ soft in your eyes
And you decorated my lifeCreated a world Where dreams are a part And you decorated my life By paintin’ your love All over my heart You decorated my life”
Every word, kiddo. Every word.
(“You Decorated My Life” by Kenny Rogers. Lyrics by Debby Hupp and Bob Morrison. Copyright Sony ATV Music.)
