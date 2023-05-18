To My Daughter, About to Graduate High School

For the entire existence of this drawing, it has hung over my workdesk. The art, and artist, put me in mind of this song:

“All my life was a paper

Once plain, pure and white

Till you moved with your pen, changin’ moods now and then

Till the balance was right

Then you added some music

Every note was in place

And anybody could see all the changes in me by the look on my face

And you decorated my life

Created a world

Where dreams are a part

And you decorated my life

By paintin’ your love all over my heart

You decorated my life

Like a rhyme with no reason

In an unfinished song

There was no harmony, life meant nothin’ to me until you came along

And you brought out the colors

What a gentle surprise

Now I’m able to see all the things life can be, shinin’ soft in your eyes

And you decorated my life

Created a world

Where dreams are a part

And you decorated my life

By paintin’ your love

All over my heart

You decorated my life”

Every word, kiddo. Every word.

(“You Decorated My Life” by Kenny Rogers. Lyrics by Debby Hupp and Bob Morrison. Copyright Sony ATV Music.)