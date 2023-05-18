KTSA KTSA Logo

To My Daughter, About to Graduate High School

By Jack Riccardi
May 18, 2023 3:17PM CDT
KTSA photo/Jack Riccardi
For the entire existence of this drawing, it has hung over my workdesk. The art, and artist, put me in mind of this song:
“All my life was a paperOnce plain, pure and whiteTill you moved with your pen, changin’ moods now and thenTill the balance was rightThen you added some musicEvery note was in placeAnd anybody could see all the changes in me by the look on my face
And you decorated my lifeCreated a worldWhere dreams are a partAnd you decorated my lifeBy paintin’ your love all over my heartYou decorated my life
Like a rhyme with no reasonIn an unfinished songThere was no harmony, life meant nothin’ to me until you came alongAnd you brought out the colorsWhat a gentle surpriseNow I’m able to see all the things life can be, shinin’ soft in your eyes
And you decorated my lifeCreated a worldWhere dreams are a partAnd you decorated my lifeBy paintin’ your loveAll over my heartYou decorated my life”
Every word, kiddo. Every word.
(“You Decorated My Life” by Kenny Rogers. Lyrics by Debby Hupp and Bob Morrison. Copyright Sony ATV Music.)
