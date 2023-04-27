KTSA KTSA Logo

Toddler in critical condition after being shot in the head

By Christian Blood
April 27, 2023 10:22AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two parents could be facing charges after a 2-year-old child was shot in the head on the West Side.

San Antonio police responded to a hospital where the child was taken Thursday morning at around 3:30 am. The father told investigators he had left a gun on top of a television, but he says the gun fell to the floor when the child was reaching for water. The father says the boy was accidentally shot when the gun went off after hitting the floor.

Both parents are being questioned by SAPD.

A 3-year-old child in the home when the gun went off was not hurt, and they are now with other family members.

The boy is in critical condition and his current status is unknown.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.

