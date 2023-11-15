Toddler in critical condition after gunshot to the head

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A toddler still awake after midnight is now in critical condition after taking a gunshot to the head.

Police say the 1-year-old boy shot himself after picking up a gun on a table during a party on the Northeast Side. Investigators believe someone told the child to put the gun down, but that is when the boy put the gun to his head and accidentally shot himself.

News4SA reports police are talking to people at the party.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Lanark Drive. There is no word on what charges might be pending once suspects are determined.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.