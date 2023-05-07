Toddler in stable condition after gunshot to the face on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating how a 2-year-old ended up getting shot in the face Saturday night.

Officers went to a home on the North Side around 7:30 p.m. and found a child with a wound they believe was caused by a bullet that grazed their cheek and ear. The child was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say it is unclear how the child was shot, but investigators think they may have been playing with the gun in the kitchen before it went off.

Investigators also say the child’s father was in the home at the time, but he says he did not hear anything.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.