Toddler OK after tumbling from moving vehicle
By Associated Press
|
Jan 15, 2019 @ 1:29 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say a 2-year-old child is OK after tumbling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.

Dash camera video captured the moment the car seat and toddler rolled out of the vehicle on Monday as the vehicle turned a corner on a street in Mankato. Witness Chad Mock was driving behind the car. He stopped his vehicle and ran to the child’s aid.

Police and paramedics responded and checked the child for injuries. Officials say the child’s mother was driving the vehicle. Mock tells KMSP-TV a woman later walked back to get the toddler.

Police say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but that the car seat wasn’t fastened to the seat in the vehicle.

___

Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH: Trump’s AG pick to face questions on his Russia probe views Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census Captain, passengers reunite for 10th anniversary of ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Severe storms heading for West Coast, then speeding east Man convicted in murder of 15-year-old sentenced to 84 years in prison Trump says solution to shutdown impasse ‘so simple’
Comments