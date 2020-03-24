      Weather Alert

Tokyo Olympics postponed, U.S. closes in on relief package

Associated Press
Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:11am

By DAVID RISING and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has postponed this summer’s Tokyo Games for a year as coronavirus deaths mount around the world and U.S. lawmakers close in on a nearly $2 trillion deal to help cushion the economic damage from the crisis.

The IOC acted on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adding the Olympics to a long roster of sports events canceled because of the deadly outbreak.

TAGS
2020 Olympics postponed Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming