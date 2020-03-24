Tokyo Olympics postponed, U.S. closes in on relief package
By DAVID RISING and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has postponed this summer’s Tokyo Games for a year as coronavirus deaths mount around the world and U.S. lawmakers close in on a nearly $2 trillion deal to help cushion the economic damage from the crisis.
The IOC acted on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adding the Olympics to a long roster of sports events canceled because of the deadly outbreak.