Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The biggest question in the world of professional sports has been answered.
Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.
The 6 time Super Bowl Champion made the announcement on his social media platforms Tuesday morning.
Brady thanked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the team’s ownership for his 20 years in New England.
“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning club built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me- I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for, Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherish every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for it. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”
Brady didn’t specify if he would sign with another team or if he will retire from the NFL.
The 42 year old signed with the Patriots after they drafted him with the 199th pick in the NFL draft.
He was a backup Quarterback until Drew Bledsoe was hurt in a game against the New York Jets in 2001. With Brady at QB, the Patriots have appeared in 9 Super Bowls, winning 6 times. He has also been the NFL MVP 3 times.