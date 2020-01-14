Tony Romo could score a huge contract with ESPN
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with assistant coach Scott Linehan during the second half against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on October 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several Dallas Cowboys players and coaches have ended up in the broadcast booth.
Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson and of course Don Meredith are just a few.
The most recent Cowboy to trade his helmet for headphones is Tony Romo.
He’s been an analyst for CBS for a couple of seasons and reportedly, there is an offer from ESPN.
The sports network is reportedly set to offer a multi-year deal that would pay Romo 10 to 14-million-dollars…. a year.
Romo would have to leave CBS and move to Monday Night Football…considered by many to be the premiere gig in sports broadcasting. If the deal goes through it would make Romo the highest paid sports broadcaster…EVER.
For now, the 39 year old is in the third and final year of his contract with CBS, which pays him four-million a year.