Tony Romo turns down ESPN offer, stays with CBS
Tony Romo, left, talks with Jim Furyk while walking up to the second green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tony Romo is staying with CBS.
The former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback had been courted by ESPN to be the sports network’s Monday Night Football analyst.
But Romo is going with a 3 year deal worth 17 million dollar annually to remain with CBS, making him the highest paid NFL analyst in TV history.
The contract could be extended if CBS reaches a deal with the NFL to continue broadcasting the games.
Romo retired from the NFL in 2017 after 14 years with Dallas. He signed with CBS the following year where he has been paired up with Jim Nantz.