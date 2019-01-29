Top county official questions $105M Houston Astrodome plan

HOUSTON (AP) — The top official in the county home to the Houston Astrodome is raising questions about a $105 million plan to redevelop the long-vacant sports stadium into a parking garage and events venue.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned the project’s costs last week after learning the funding doesn’t include air conditioning. Hidalgo says she’s making sure the plan is fiscally responsible for the iconic stadium that hasn’t housed a professional sports team for nearly two decades.

County Engineer John Blount says air conditioning was never part of the initial cost, but will be pursued later.

County commissioners last year approved the renovations that include 1,400 parking spaces and upgrades for music festivals and other events. Crews began preparing the stadium for redevelopment in October.