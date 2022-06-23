      Weather Alert

Top QB recruit Arch Manning tweets that he’s going to Texas

Associated Press
Jun 23, 2022 @ 5:26pm
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prep quarterback Arch Manning has tweeted that he plans to play at Texas. Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman. His Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli Manning also attended the prep school in New Orleans. Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, and played at Ole Miss. Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.

 

Popular Posts
Body found floating along San Antonio's River Walk
Man shot and killed in driveway, 19 year old claims he pulled the trigger during an argument
Man stabbed in robbery attempt on San Antonio's Southwest side
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russians launching large-scale offensive in Luhansk region
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 17, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On