KTSA KTSA Logo

Tornado damage confirmed near Canyon Lake, Startzville

By Christian Blood
April 21, 2023 4:25PM CDT
Share
Tornado damage confirmed near Canyon Lake, Startzville
National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday night thunderstorms brought heavy rain, small hail and strong winds to much of the region, but now tornado damage has been confirmed near Canyon Lake and Startzville.

The National Weather Service says in a Tweet a tornado touched down on the south side of the lake around 10:40 pm with winds of 85 mph. Officials say the damage path extends for approximately 3 miles and it carries a rating of EF0, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Roof damage and broken tree limbs are the primary damage found.

Weather forecasters say the tornado lifted at around 10:44 pm and no injuries have been reported.

 

More about:
Canyon Lake
EF0
Startzville
tornado

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
5

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening