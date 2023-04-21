Tornado damage confirmed near Canyon Lake, Startzville

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday night thunderstorms brought heavy rain, small hail and strong winds to much of the region, but now tornado damage has been confirmed near Canyon Lake and Startzville.

The National Weather Service says in a Tweet a tornado touched down on the south side of the lake around 10:40 pm with winds of 85 mph. Officials say the damage path extends for approximately 3 miles and it carries a rating of EF0, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Roof damage and broken tree limbs are the primary damage found.

Weather forecasters say the tornado lifted at around 10:44 pm and no injuries have been reported.