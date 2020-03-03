Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 7 die in Tennessee
Bricks from a collapsed wall of the Geist restaurant litter the ground after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Alex Carlson via AP)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least two tornadoes shred buildings across the city of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least seven people.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed the preliminary death toll as first responders search the wreckage for injured people.
About 40 buildings collapsed around Nashville, including a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties reported the fatalities across a landscape littered with blown-down buildings, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.