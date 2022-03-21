      Weather Alert

Tornado watch in effect for Bexar, surrounding counties

Katy Barber
Mar 21, 2022 @ 4:02pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Bexar County and surrounding areas through this evening.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Gonzales, Hays, Kendall and Wilson. The watch extends north through the rest of the state.

The NWS said the storm could also bring large hail up to apple-size and winds with scattered gusts up to 75 mph.

The NWS reported the storms will begin moving through the I-35 corridor during rush hour.

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

