Tornado watch in effect for Bexar, surrounding counties

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Bexar County and surrounding areas through this evening.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Gonzales, Hays, Kendall and Wilson. The watch extends north through the rest of the state.
345pm Radar Update: Storms are beginning to fire across western Bexar, Kendal, and Gillespie counties. These storms will strengthen rapidly as they move eastward. pic.twitter.com/nPQsKxvY1r
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 21, 2022
The NWS said the storm could also bring large hail up to apple-size and winds with scattered gusts up to 75 mph.
The NWS reported the storms will begin moving through the I-35 corridor during rush hour.
